Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in FOX by 300.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 150.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $26.57 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

