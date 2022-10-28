Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.