Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,468,154 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after buying an additional 1,927,939 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 156,012 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 98,857 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 274,151 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 269,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 51,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of UBER opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

