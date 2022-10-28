Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Director Purchases $259,798.80 in Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $196.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.52.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.