Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Head to Head Comparison

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arteris and Valens Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million 4.58 -$23.38 million ($0.91) -5.82 Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 4.98 -$26.53 million ($1.17) -3.07

Arteris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens Semiconductor. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valens Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Arteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arteris and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -53.75% -78.89% -25.11% Valens Semiconductor -37.55% -12.61% -11.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arteris and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arteris currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 321.38%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.55%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Valens Semiconductor.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Arteris on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

