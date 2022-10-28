Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

