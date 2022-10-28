Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.3% in the second quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 351,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Glaukos by 2.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

