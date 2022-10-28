Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Prologis by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Prologis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 856.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.22.

NYSE:PLD opened at $111.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

