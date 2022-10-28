Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $174.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.71.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

