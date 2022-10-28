Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $277.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.51 and its 200-day moving average is $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $284.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

