Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $105.03 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average of $114.09.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

