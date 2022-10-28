Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

