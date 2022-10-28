Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Stock Rating Lowered by SEB Equities

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. Viaplay Group AB has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $51.85.
About Viaplay Group AB (publ)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viaplay Group AB (publ) (NENTF)
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.