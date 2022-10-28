Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.83.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.51 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
