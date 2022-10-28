Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.51 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

