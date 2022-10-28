Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 55,655 GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 352,867 shares in the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.38 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.