Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,574 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

