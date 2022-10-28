Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 70,670 Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Frequency Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 81,578 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

