Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Walmart by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Walmart by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $381.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.84.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,146,791 shares of company stock worth $296,629,712. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

