Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wayside Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $137.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $67.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayside Technology Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayside Technology Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

