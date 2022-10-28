Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $55.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZION. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

