Wes Cummins Acquires 20,000 Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00.

Applied Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Blockchain stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.