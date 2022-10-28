Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ WBND opened at $19.26 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.