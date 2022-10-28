Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,521.77 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,548.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,212.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2,142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

