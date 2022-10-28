Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Shares of WDAY opened at $155.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of -199.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.66. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

