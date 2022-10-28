WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Update

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in WW International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in WW International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $299.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.44 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on WW International from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.