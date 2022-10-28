Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Xencor worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 71.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $28.11 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

