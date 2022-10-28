Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Down 34.0% in October

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of XLO opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Xilio Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.