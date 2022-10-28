Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Down 34.0% in October

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of XLO opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. Xilio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $27.95.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
About Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.