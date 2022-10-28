Xponance Inc. Acquires 879 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,831,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,382 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 109,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

