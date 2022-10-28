Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Middlesex Water worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,315,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 223,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 2.0 %

MSEX opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.81. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

