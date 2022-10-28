Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,906,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 11.7% in the first quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 3.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $70.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

