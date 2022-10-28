Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $102,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $678.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

