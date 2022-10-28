Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 82.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $875,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,255,132 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.