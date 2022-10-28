Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 476,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,834,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.