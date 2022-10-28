Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,191,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,689,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,733 shares of company stock worth $2,161,863 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

SUPN stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.96. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

