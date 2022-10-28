Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,865 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 830,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,345 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 712,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 538,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,611,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 465,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $8.65 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

