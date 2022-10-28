Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.46.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

