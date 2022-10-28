Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Palomar worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,354 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 15.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 511,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after buying an additional 68,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 322.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 156,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,180,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,180,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,664 shares of company stock worth $7,612,002 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

