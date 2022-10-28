Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,760 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after buying an additional 138,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 538.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 128,206 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 261.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114,976 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 95,747 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

