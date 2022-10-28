Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,205 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Renasant by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.23 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renasant to $32.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

