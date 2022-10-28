Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,274 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,475 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 495,914 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 69,058 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $31.71 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.