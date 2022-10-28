Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 42,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.80, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.26). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

