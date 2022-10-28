Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Lowered by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,597,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 341,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.69%.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

