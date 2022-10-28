Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $25.64. Approximately 4,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 430,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 61.7% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,055,000 after buying an additional 859,274 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 387.1% in the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 279,599 shares during the last quarter.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

