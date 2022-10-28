Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

ZT opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 601.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 223,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 191,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

