Zlatko (Zack) Bozinovski Purchases 400,000 Shares of Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX) Stock

Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX – Get Rating) insider Zlatko (Zack) Bozinovski purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).
Wellnex Life Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.27.
About Wellnex Life
Further Reading
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Wellnex Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellnex Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.