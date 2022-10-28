Zlatko (Zack) Bozinovski Purchases 400,000 Shares of Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX) Stock

Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX – Get Rating) insider Zlatko (Zack) Bozinovski purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.27.

Wellnex Life Limited develops health and wellness solutions in Australia. The company provides organic baby skincare products under the Little Innoscents; nutritional support products under the Performance Inspired; iron gummies under The Iron Company; organic milk under the Uganic; natural energy products under the Wakey Wakey; smooth textured capsules under the Liquigesic; and garlic products under the SupaGarlic brands.

