ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $31.58 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

NYSE:JPM opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.