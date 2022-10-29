6,268 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 79,398 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares during the period.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.
