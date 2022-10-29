8,580 Shares in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EVO Payments

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 669.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVOP. BTIG Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

