AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,892 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

