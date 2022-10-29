Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.37.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

